Elon Musk's second biography in works; to be penned by Steve Job's biographer

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk tweeted on Wednesday that he is getting a new biography. The new book will be penned by biographer Walter Isaacson. He didn't say when the book will be released.

If you’re curious about Tesla, SpaceX & my general goings on, @WalterIsaacson is writing a biography — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 5, 2021

This will be Musk's second official biography since his first one, Elon Musk: Tesla, SpaceX, and the Quest for a Fantastic Future, written by Ashley Vance, that came out in 2015.

The book came before Tesla became the most valuable car company in the world and SpaceX became the first private company to send humans into an orbital rocket. Since the first biography, the entrepreneur has gone onto launch several successful ventures and has become a name synonymous with technology and innovation.

Isaacson has previously written famous biographies including Leonardo da Vinci; Einstein: His Life and Universe, Kissinger: A Biography, Steve Jobs. His biography on Steve Jobs took more than two years to complete and included interviews with more than 100 of Jobs' peers. His books have been well-received by critics.

Musk has been the subject of a number of books but Isaacson will be the most high-profile biographer to write about him.



When asked on Twitter if he is no longer going to write his own biography, he responded with "Maybe one day."

Maybe one day — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 5, 2021

One of the most influential billionaire entrepreneurs of the 21st century, Musk has been making headlines for his market-moving tweets on cryptocurrency and innovation, and has been the subject of several controversies.

Other books on Musk's life and work include J T Owens' Elon Musk: The Unauthorized Autobiography, Ed Niedermeyer's "Ludicrous: The Unvarnished Story of Tesla Motors" and Tim Higgins' "Power Play: Tesla, Elon Musk, and the Bet of the Century," which is set to release this month.

(Edited by Rupashree Ravi)

Also Read: Blow for Tesla's India plans as govt rules out import duties cut

Also Read: Elon Musk says "Epic is right,", backs Apple in battle