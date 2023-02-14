European Union adds Russia to its tax haven blacklist over ‘harmful preferential tax regime’

The European Union has added Russia to its tax haven blacklist. In a statement issued on Tuesday, the bloc said that Russia's 2022 tax legislation had failed to allay concerns over its opaque treatment of the tax affairs of international holding companies.

This is the latest diplomatic sanctions imposed on Moscow since its invasion of Ukraine. The European Council said Russia is listed after the Code of Conduct group screened Russia’s new legislation adopted in 2022 against the good tax governance criteria of the code and found that Russia had not fulfilled its commitment to address the harmful aspects of a special regime for international holding companies

"The Russian Federation has a harmful preferential tax regime (International Holding Companies) and has not resolved this issue," a statement prepared for the EU finance ministers said.

Three more jurisdictions, the British Virgin Islands, Costa Rica and the Marshall Islands, were also added to the now 16-strong "EU list of non-cooperative jurisdictions for tax purposes".

The European Council in a statement said: "In addition, dialogue with Russia on matters related to taxation came to a standstill following the Russian aggression against Ukraine."

Countries enlisted in the tax evasion list are not eligible to seek help from certain EU funds, and EU member states are asked to apply special scrutiny to their tax-registered individuals and firms.

Four countries that were taken off an annexed list of countries under scrutiny after cleaning their act were North Macedonia, Barbados, Jamaica and Uruguay.

With these additions, the EU list now consists of 16 jurisdictions:

1. American Samoa

2. Anguilla

3. Bahamas

4. British Virgin Islands

5. Costa Rica

6. Fiji

7. Guam

8. Marshall Islands

9. Palau

10. Panama

11. Russia

12. Samoa

13. Trinidad and Tobago

14. Turks and Caicos Islands

15. US Virgin Islands

16. Vanuatu

"We ask all listed countries to improve their legal framework and to work towards compliance with international standards in taxation," Sweden's finance minister Elisabeth Svantesson said.

The EU said it has taken a close look at the list of non-cooperative jurisdictions for tax purposes in its foreign policy decisions when considering development cooperation and other economic relations with third countries.

"Marshall Islands facilitates offshore structures and arrangements aimed at attracting profits without real economic substance by failing to take all necessary actions to ensure the effective implementation of substance requirements," the ministers said.

(With agency inputs)