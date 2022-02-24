'Exciting time to be in Russia': Pakistan PM Imran Khan amid Ukraine invasion

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, who landed in Moscow on his two-day maiden visit to Russia on Wednesday night, has seemingly expressed his arrival in the county as "exciting" amid escalating Russia-Ukraine tensions.

Khan can be seen in a video interacting with the members of the delegation that welcomed him. "What a time I have come... so much excitement," the Pakistan PM was heard telling a Russian official after landing in Moscow.

Imran Khan in Russia as Russia invades Ukraine: What a time I have come, so much excitement pic.twitter.com/9T3SuU9KFA — Yusuf Unjhawala 🇮🇳 (@YusufDFI) February 24, 2022

Khan's visit is the first by a Pakistani premier in more than two decades. He will hold discussions with Russian President Vladimir Putin to bolster bilateral ties between the two countries and expand cooperation in the energy sector.

His visit to Russia comes amid the United States (US) and other Western governments imposing economic sanctions on Russia for sending its troops into parts of eastern Ukraine.

Vladimir Putin, in a televised address on Thursday, announced the invasion, adding that the clashes between Russian and Ukrainian forces are "inevitable".

He even called on Ukrainian service members to "lay down their arms and go home". Meanwhile, Ukraine has imposed a martial law in the country.

Meanwhile, Pakistan's Information and Broadcasting Minister Fawad Hussain on February 24 said that Pakistan PM Imran Khan's visit to Moscow is proceeding and added that he will return to Pakistan as per schedule.

"Speculations about PM @ImranKhanPTI visit are misplaced. The Visit is proceeding and PM will return to Pakistan tonight as per schedule," Hussain said in a tweet.

Earlier it was reported that Mr. Khan is ending his two-day visit to Moscow, hours after Russia began a military operation in Ukraine.