Explosion at Japan port during PM Kishida visit, no injuries

Japan PM Fumio Kishida resumed campaigning on Saturday, shortly after being evacuated unharmed from the scene of an apparent "smoke bomb" blast, local media reported. "There was a loud blast sound at the previous speech venue. Police are investigating details, but I'd like to apologise for worrying many people and causing them trouble," national broadcaster NHK quoted Kishida who is in Wakayama.

Japan’s NHK television reported Saturday that a loud explosion occurred at a western Japanese port during Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s visit, but there were no injuries.

Kishida was visiting the Saikazaki port in Wakayama prefecture to cheer his ruling party’s candidate in a local election.

There was an explosion just before he was to begin his speech, NHK said.

A man believed to be a suspect was apprehended at the scene, and NHK footage showed several uniformed and plainclothes police officers gathered around the man and pressing him to the ground.

The incident comes nine months after Kishida’s predecessor, Shinzo Abe, was assassinated while delivering a campaign speech.