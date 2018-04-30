After Facebook, Twitter under scanner for selling data to researcher behind Cambridge Analytica

Facebook has been in the eye of the storm since the Cambridge Analytica scandal broke out. The scandal led to personal data leak of around 87 million people. It seems the list doesn't end there. Twitter, a micro-blogging platform claims to have sold data to the same person who was behind the Cambridge Analytica scandal.

Aleksandr Kogan, the researcher behind Cambridge Analytica was a psychology researcher back in 2015. His company, Global Science Research (GSR) got access to Tweets ranging from a period of December 2014 to April 2015.

According to a report by The Sunday Telegraph, "GSR paid for one day of access in 2015, Twitter said, and scooped up a 'random sample' of public tweets covering a period between December 2014 and April 2015. Twitter added that it 'did not find any access' to private information."

Kogan tried to come clear of the allegations by claiming that he did not violate Twitter's policies and that the data was only used to create brand reports and survey extender tools.

Twitter also claimed that no private data had been accessed by the organization. They also claimed to stop all advertisements from accounts owned and operated by Cambridge Analytica.

A Twitter spokesperson stated, "This decision is based on our determination that Cambridge Analytica operates using a business model that inherently conflicts with acceptable Twitter Ads business practices."

The revelation only goes on to show how internet giants and social networks have been careless with data protection. Frequent leaks have led to a demand for responsible use of personal data and transparency of data policies.