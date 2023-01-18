scorecardresearch
Fed Chair Jerome Powell tests positive for Covid, has mild symptoms

The US central bank's next policy meeting is on Jan 31- Feb 1

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday and is experiencing mild symptoms, the US central bank said in a statement.

Powell is up to date on vaccines and boosters, and is working remotely while isolating from home, the Fed said.

The US central bank's next policy meeting is on Jan 31- Feb 1. Investors widely expect the Fed to raise interest rates by a quarter percentage point at that meeting.

Published on: Jan 18, 2023, 9:25 PM IST
Posted by: Jamma Jagannath, Jan 18, 2023, 9:22 PM IST
