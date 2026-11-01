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From Kochi to Dubai: Indian aviation enthusiast turns Etihad A380 luxury suite into his living room

From Kochi to Dubai: Indian aviation enthusiast turns Etihad A380 luxury suite into his living room

His connection to the aircraft runs deep, he has flown on the Airbus A380 222 times, with a particular enthusiasm for the double-decker aircraft that reshaped long-haul luxury travel.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Nov 1, 2026 4:06 PM IST
From Kochi to Dubai: Indian aviation enthusiast turns Etihad A380 luxury suite into his living roomArun Rajagopal has flown on the world's largest passenger aircraft hundreds of times.

An Indian aviation enthusiast in Dubai has turned part of his apartment into a replica of the luxurious living room found inside Etihad Airways' Airbus A380 Residence suite, one of the world's most exclusive airline accommodations, according to a CNN report.

Arun Rajagopal, who grew up in Kochi, Kerala, initially set out to buy only the leather sofa from the A380 Residence. Instead, he acquired the entire living-room section of the airline’s three-room suite, which originally featured a private living area, separate bedroom and en-suite bathroom with a shower.

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The project began as a collector’s wish but expanded after Rajagopal decided that a single piece of furniture would not do justice to the iconic cabin. He ended up installing the completely restored section, creating a functional aviation-themed living space in his Dubai apartment.

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A cabin built for home

The restoration reportedly took nearly a year. Engineers repaired damaged components and adapted the aircraft interior for everyday residential use, ensuring that the former airline suite could function as a living, dining and working area.

The finished installation includes restored seating, a custom 32-inch television, powered window shades, working lighting, USB charging ports and sliding privacy doors. The features preserve the feel of a premium aircraft cabin while making it practical for daily life.

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More than memorabilia

Rajagopal’s apartment also displays an extensive collection of aviation memorabilia, including first-class seats from Emirates’ inaugural Airbus A380 flight, aircraft components and certificates from inaugural flights. One standout item is a coffee table made from an Airbus A380 wheel.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Arun Rajagopal (@arun4)

His connection to the aircraft runs deep: According to the bio of his official Instagram account, he has flown on the Airbus A380 222 times, with a particular enthusiasm for the double-decker aircraft that reshaped long-haul luxury travel.

Behind the enthusiast

Arun Rajagopal was born in Kochi, Kerala, where a childhood fascination with trains, buses, ships and aircraft grew into a lifelong passion for aviation. He later built a career in advertising and digital communications, working with Wunderman on projects including Oman Air’s 2008 rebranding and social-media launch.

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In 2012, he joined Emirates, spending more than eight years in social-media roles that brought him close to the airline’s flagship aircraft during deliveries, inaugural flights and air shows. He left the airline industry in 2020 for a communications role at Oracle, while continuing to build one of the region’s most recognisable aviation collections.

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Business Today Desk
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Published on: Nov 1, 2026 4:06 PM IST
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