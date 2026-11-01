From Kochi to Dubai: Indian aviation enthusiast turns Etihad A380 luxury suite into his living room

The project began as a collector’s wish but expanded after Rajagopal decided that a single piece of furniture would not do justice to the iconic cabin. He ended up installing the completely restored section, creating a functional aviation-themed living space in his Dubai apartment.

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A cabin built for home

The restoration reportedly took nearly a year. Engineers repaired damaged components and adapted the aircraft interior for everyday residential use, ensuring that the former airline suite could function as a living, dining and working area.

The finished installation includes restored seating, a custom 32-inch television, powered window shades, working lighting, USB charging ports and sliding privacy doors. The features preserve the feel of a premium aircraft cabin while making it practical for daily life.

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More than memorabilia

Rajagopal’s apartment also displays an extensive collection of aviation memorabilia, including first-class seats from Emirates’ inaugural Airbus A380 flight, aircraft components and certificates from inaugural flights. One standout item is a coffee table made from an Airbus A380 wheel.

His connection to the aircraft runs deep: According to the bio of his official Instagram account, he has flown on the Airbus A380 222 times, with a particular enthusiasm for the double-decker aircraft that reshaped long-haul luxury travel.

Behind the enthusiast

Arun Rajagopal was born in Kochi, Kerala, where a childhood fascination with trains, buses, ships and aircraft grew into a lifelong passion for aviation. He later built a career in advertising and digital communications, working with Wunderman on projects including Oman Air’s 2008 rebranding and social-media launch.

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In 2012, he joined Emirates, spending more than eight years in social-media roles that brought him close to the airline’s flagship aircraft during deliveries, inaugural flights and air shows. He left the airline industry in 2020 for a communications role at Oracle, while continuing to build one of the region’s most recognisable aviation collections.