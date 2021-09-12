Fully vaccinated Indians can travel to UAE from today, check out details

Fully vaccinated Indians with a shot approved by the World Health Organization (WHO) can fly to United Arab Emirates (UAE) from Sunday, September 12.

Other countries' residents allowed to enter UAE are Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Nepal, Uganda, Namibia, Liberia, Vietnam, Zambia, Sierra Leone, Democratic Republic of Congo, Afghanistan, South Africa, and Nigeria, as per the National Emergency and Crisis Management Authority (NCEMA).

The move to lift the travel ban comes as Dubai is due to open the Expo 2020 World Fair on October 1 after a year-long delay due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Dubai has been preparing for the expo for almost a decade.

Pre-requisites for UAE travel



1. Residents will need to apply through the website of the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship (ICA).

2. Residents will be required to complete the vaccination application to get approval.

3. They will have to furnish approved vaccination certification upon departure from the UAE.

4. Additionally, a negative PCR test result, done within 48 hours before departure at an authorized lab with a QR code, should be provided before departure.

5. The passengers will be required to undertake a Rapid PCR test before boarding and another PCR test on the fourth and eighth day of arrival besides abiding by all precautionary measures in place.

6. Children under 16 years of age are exempt from the said procedures.

Other countries Indians can travel to

Indians who have received both doses of Covishield can visit 16 European countries - Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, France, Greece, Germany, Ireland, Slovenia, Switzerland, Hungary, Latvia, Iceland, Spain, the Netherlands, Sweden, and Finland.

They are also allowed to travel to the UK, Turkey, Qatar, Bahrain, Rwanda, Mexico, Panama and Barbados, but with specific riders.

The air travellers will be required to compulsorily undergo quarantine. In addition to this, the majority of these countries require a negative RT-PCR report along with the test conducted within 72 hours before boarding as well as a mandatory COVID-19 test on arrival.