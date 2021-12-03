Gita Gopinath to take on new role at IMF as First Deputy Managing Director

Chief Economist at the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Gita Gopinath is being promoted as IMF’s First Deputy Managing Director (FDMD). Gopinath, who was previously scheduled to join Harvard University in 2022, has served as the IMF chief economist for three years.

Gopinath will replace Geoffrey Okamoto who plans to leave the Fund in early 2022. "Both Geoffrey and Gita are tremendous colleagues I am sad to see Geoffrey go but, at the same time, I am delighted that Gita has decided to stay and accept the new responsibility of being our FDMD," said Kristalina Georgieva, IMF's Managing Director.

Georgiva also acknowledged her contribution to the Fund’s work via “intellectual leadership in helping the global economy and the Fund to navigate the twists and turns of the worst economic crisis of our lives.” The IMF Managing Director stated that the Gopinath is the first female chief economist in the history of IMF and that the latter has garnered respect and admiration across countries and the institution with a track record in leading analytically rigorous work on a broad range of issues.

Georgiva also underscored that the IMF’s Research Department went from strength to strength – contributions in multilateral surveillance via the World Economic Outlook, a new analytical approach to help countries respond to international capital flows. She also talked about Gopinath’s recent work on a plan to end the COVID-19 crisis by setting targets to vaccinate the world at feasible cost.

Gopinath was also quick to reciprocate. She said, "As the pandemic continues its grip on us, the work of the Fund has never been more critical and international cooperation never more important. I am very thankful to Kristalina and the Board for this opportunity, and so look forward to collaborating closely with all the incredibly brilliant and committed colleagues at the Fund, working with whom has been an absolute privilege."

(With agency inputs)

