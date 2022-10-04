Global semiconductor supply crisis no longer a problem: Qualcomm

The nightmare of the semiconductor chip supply crisis is no longer a problem and the shortages that had a severe impact on various industries are getting over, Cristiano Amon, President & CEO of Qualcomm, said in an exclusive interview with Business Today TV.

“I think we are getting behind the shortage. We no longer see this as a problem. We made a prediction at the beginning of the year that supply and demand will normalise at the end of the calendar year 2022. That is what we are seeing is not true for all the companies, but we are mostly behind that”, said in reply to a question by Business Today TV managing editor Siddharth Zarabi.

Amon added that the semiconductor supply chain needs to be global, resilient and diversified. “Just natural disasters alone could create supply chain crises for semiconductors”, he said, adding that the industry had learned through the supply chain crisis that semiconductors are an essential technology for the digital economy. “That's why you see activity all over the globe, with governments now very interested in how to build a resilient global semiconductor supply chain. I don't believe one country can solve this problem alone. It's a problem for the entire global industry, semiconductors are in everything and will continue to grow”, he said.

Commenting on India’s plans for self-reliance in semiconductors, Amon said there is an opportunity for the country to work with partners. “India has an important role to play in its scale, in its talent pool to build semiconductor manufacturing capabilities, whether direct manufacture or bringing the supply chain that exists around semiconductors. We see a lot of countries motivated to attract the industry and I think there's a great opportunity”, he said.

Pointing out that Qualcomm, which is the world’s largest fabless semiconductor company, Amon said the company was outsourcing all of the manufacturing and as a result, had become one of the largest semiconductors foundries in the world.