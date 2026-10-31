Global Trust Ranking 2026: Why doctors, scientists inspire more confidence than politicians

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According to Ipsos, these three professions ranked among the top three in 27 of the 31 countries surveyed, indicating that public confidence in medical expertise, scientific knowledge and education remains strong across diverse societies.

Most trusted professions in 2026: Top 10 list

The following ranking compares professions using their net trust scores, which measure the difference between the percentage of respondents who consider a profession trustworthy and those who consider it untrustworthy.

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Politicians and social media influencers are least trusted

Politicians recorded the lowest net trust score at -48 percentage points, followed by social media influencers at -44 and government ministers at -37. Advertising executives also ranked poorly, with a score of -26.

The survey found that only 13% of respondents considered politicians trustworthy, while 61% viewed them as untrustworthy. The results underline the extent of public scepticism towards political leadership.