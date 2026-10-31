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Global Trust Ranking 2026: Why doctors, scientists inspire more confidence than politicians

Global Trust Ranking 2026: Why doctors, scientists inspire more confidence than politicians

Politicians recorded the lowest net trust score at -48 percentage points, followed by social media influencers at -44 and government ministers at -37

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Nov 1, 2026 1:20 AM IST
Global Trust Ranking 2026: Why doctors, scientists inspire more confidence than politiciansDoctors, scientists and teachers have emerged as the world's most trusted professions

Doctors, scientists and teachers have emerged as the world's most trusted professions in 2026, while politicians, social media influencers and government ministers occupy the bottom positions, according to a ranking published by Visual Capitalist. The findings are based on the Ipsos Global Trustworthiness Index 2026, which surveyed 23,537 adults across 31 countries.

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The results highlight a significant difference in public confidence between professions associated with healthcare, scientific knowledge and education and those linked to politics and online influence. Doctors secured the highest net trust score of 43 percentage points, followed closely by scientists at 42 and teachers at 37.

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According to Ipsos, these three professions ranked among the top three in 27 of the 31 countries surveyed, indicating that public confidence in medical expertise, scientific knowledge and education remains strong across diverse societies.

Most trusted professions in 2026: Top 10 list

The following ranking compares professions using their net trust scores, which measure the difference between the percentage of respondents who consider a profession trustworthy and those who consider it untrustworthy.

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ALSO READ: Museum Ranking 2026: Bihar museum secures top position in Asia, ranks 9th globally

Politicians and social media influencers are least trusted

Politicians recorded the lowest net trust score at -48 percentage points, followed by social media influencers at -44 and government ministers at -37. Advertising executives also ranked poorly, with a score of -26.

The survey found that only 13% of respondents considered politicians trustworthy, while 61% viewed them as untrustworthy. The results underline the extent of public scepticism towards political leadership.

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Business Today Desk
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Published on: Nov 1, 2026 1:20 AM IST
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