Global Trust Ranking 2026: Why doctors, scientists inspire more confidence than politicians

Doctors, scientists and teachers have emerged as the world's most trusted professions in 2026, while politicians, social media influencers and government ministers occupy the bottom positions, according to a ranking published by Visual Capitalist. The findings are based on the Ipsos Global Trustworthiness Index 2026, which surveyed 23,537 adults across 31 countries.
The results highlight a significant difference in public confidence between professions associated with healthcare, scientific knowledge and education and those linked to politics and online influence. Doctors secured the highest net trust score of 43 percentage points, followed closely by scientists at 42 and teachers at 37.