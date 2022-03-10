scorecardresearch
News
LATEST
World
Goldman Sachs to exit Russia in first pull out of Wall Street bank

Feedback

Goldman Sachs to exit Russia in first pull out of Wall Street bank

In its annual filing earlier, the bank had disclosed a credit exposure to Russia of $650 million.

The Goldman Sachs company logo is on the floor of the NYSE in New York. (Photo: Reuters) The Goldman Sachs company logo is on the floor of the NYSE in New York. (Photo: Reuters)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc GS.N said on Thursday it was closing its operations in Russia, becoming the first major Wall Street bank to exit the country following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

"Goldman Sachs is winding down its business in Russia in compliance with regulatory and licensing requirements," the bank said in an emailed statement.

In its annual filing earlier, the bank had disclosed a credit exposure to Russia of $650 million.

TAGS:

BT TV