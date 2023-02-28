H-1B visa registrations for 2024 to begin on March 1; key things to know

The highly anticipated H-1B visa filing season for fiscal 2023-24 will officially begin on March 1 when the US immigration agency will start accepting applications for skilled foreign workers visas.

The H-1B visa is a non-immigrant visa that enables American companies to hire foreign workers for specialised positions that call for theoretical or technical expertise. It is crucial to the hiring of thousands of workers from nations like China and India by technology companies every year.

The initial registration period for the fiscal year 2024 H-1B cap will open at noon Eastern on March 1 and run through noon Eastern on March 17, 2023, the US Citizenship and Immigration Services in a press release. It added that petitioners and representatives will be able to finish and submit their registrations during this time using its online H-1B registration system - myUSCIS.

The UCIS will assign a confirmation number to each registration submitted for the FY24 H-1B visa. The assigned number will be used solely for tracking registrations and can't be used for knowing the case status in Case Status Online.

How to register for an H-1B visa electronically

1. In order to submit an H-1B registration, it is important to first create a USCIS online account. Both representatives and registrants must wait until March 1 to create and submit H-1B registrations.

2. Prospective petitioners (also known as registrants) must use a “registrant” account within myUSCIS to submit registrations.

3. After they select “I am an H-1B registrant” account type, registrants will not be able to add additional information until the initial registration period opens.

4. Registrants submitting their own registrations will enter their company information as part of their first H-1B registration. Registrants working with a representative will review company information that their representatives enter.

4. Representatives can create an account at any time by using the same kind of account already available to representatives. Unlike registrants, representatives enter information about their law firm or organization as part of setting up an account.

Registration Fee

The required fees is $10 for each registration where each registration is for a single beneficiary.

Registrants or their representative are required to pay the $10 non-refundable H-1B registration fee for each beneficiary before being eligible to submit a registration for that beneficiary for the H-1B cap.

Important dates

March 1: H-1B registration period opens at noon Eastern.

March 17: H-1B registration period closes at noon Eastern.

March 31: Date by which USCIS intends to notify selected registrants.

April 1: The earliest date that FY 2024 H-1B cap-subject petitions may be filed.

