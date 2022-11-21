'Hard to donate in a levered way,' says Jeff Bezos as ex-wife MacKenzie Scott gives away $2 bn 

MacKenzie Scott, the ex-wife of the world’s fourth richest person and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, declared in her blog she gave away around $2 billion to 343 organisations over a period of the last seven months. Scott’s net worth is around $32 billion, according to the Forbes Billionaires Index.

She wrote in her blog, “Of special note is that many of the organisations are funds. For anyone similarly interested in supporting the leadership of people from the communities they’re assisting, funds are a great resource.” These funds, Scott said, pool donations and spread them across a diverse pool of smaller organisations working towards a common cause.

“I can share what I have with them to stand behind them as they speak and act for themselves,” Scott signed off.

Scott’s blog on Medium came after Bezos said in an interview with CNN that he plans to donate his entire fortune worth over $117 billion to causes like tackling climate change. He added that he intends to support people who can unify humanity in these trying times.

Bezos’ partner and journalist-turned-philanthropist Lauren Sanchez said during the course of the interview with CNN that they are “building the capacity to be able to give away this money.” This was their first interview with a news outlet together since Bezos and Sanchez began dating each other in 2019.

The Amazon and Blue Origin founder also responded to his critics and noted that with philanthropy, it is difficult to figure out how to do it in a levered way. He also talked about how building Amazon was not easy and that it took a lot of hard work.

Bezos remarked, “It’s not easy. Building Amazon was not easy. It took a lot of hard work, a bunch of very smart teammates, hard-working teammates, and I’m finding – and I think Lauren is finding the same thing – that charity, philanthropy, is very similar.”

The couple also announced a $100 million Courage and Civility Award for singer Dolly Parton on Saturday.

