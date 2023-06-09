scorecardresearch
Business Today
Harley-Davidson suspends production at Pennsylvania plant due to parts shortage

Production at the facility, its largest with nearly 1,000 union employees, will resume on June 13, it noted in an emailed statement.

Motorcycle maker Harley-Davidson HOG.N has temporarily halted production at its York, Pennsylvania, assembly plant for the second time in just over 12 months due to a parts shortage, the company said.

Production at the facility, its largest with nearly 1,000 union employees, will resume on June 13, it noted in an emailed statement.

Harley-Davidson did not specify the parts involved.

Production was halted in May 2022 due to a brake hose problem from a third-party supplier, the company said later.

Harley-Davidson in April reported better-than-expected first-quarter results even as retail sales in North America fell.

Sales from motorcycles and related products grew 21% to $1.56 billion in its most recent quarter, driven by a rise in wholesale shipments and continued price increases.

Published on: Jun 09, 2023, 11:44 AM IST
