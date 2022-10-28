'He is trying to please people': What made Elon Musk fire Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal

The biggest and what is touted to be the messiest deal of our times, the Twitter-Musk deal, is in its final episode. The deal has reportedly been closed and the world’s richest man now owns Twitter. However, no official confirmation is out on it yet.

The reports of the deal closing also say that Twitter’s top brass, including its Indian-origin CEO Parag Agrawal, have been sacked by the incoming owner.

Elon Musk and Parag Agrawal started off great, however, their relationship went south dramatically as the deal talks progressed.

A series of texts that were disclosed at Delaware court revealed that the two were cordial and excited to start working with each other, bonding over ‘engineering’ and their liking for the microblogging site, the BBC reported.

As the months went by and Musk started with his due diligence in Twitter’s spam/bot accounts and voiced them unabashedly on Twitter, the duo started falling apart. In fact it was a tweet from Musk that did not go well with Agrawal.

Musk on April 9 asked on his Twitter if the social media site was dying as “most of its top accounts rarely tweet.”

Before this tweet, Musk and Agrawal seemed to bond well. In fact, in March when it became clear that Musk intends to buy Twitter shares, Agrawal texted him saying that he would love to chat. Eventually, by March 31, the two met for a dinner in San Jose at an Airbnb near a farmyard.

Musk described the dinner as, "wins for the weirdest place I've had a meeting recently". Agrawal too, thought it was “memorable.”

On April 5, the decision to appoint Musk on board was made and announced. Musk replied to Agrawal's tweet saying how he was excited to work with Twitter and Agrawal, to make significant improvements.

I’m excited to share that we’re appointing @elonmusk to our board! Through conversations with Elon in recent weeks, it became clear to us that he would bring great value to our Board. — Parag Agrawal (@paraga) April 5, 2022 Looking forward to working with Parag & Twitter board to make significant improvements to Twitter in coming months! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 5, 2022

Then came the April 9 tweet on the "most popular accounts" and if Twitter was "dying" that led to the downfall of this brimming bond between the two engineers.

Most of these “top” accounts tweet rarely and post very little content.



Is Twitter dying? https://t.co/lj9rRXfDHE — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 9, 2022

On April 11, Agrawal took Twitter to announce that Musk has decided not to join the board.

Elon has decided not to join our board. I sent a brief note to the company, sharing with you all here. pic.twitter.com/lfrXACavvk — Parag Agrawal (@paraga) April 11, 2022

Just three days after this, Twitter in an SEC filing, revealed Musk’s offer to buy the company for $44 billion. However, there were murmurs Twitter would resist the takeover.

In between, a mutual friend tried to come to the rescue. Jack Dorsey, former Twitter top boss, tried to patch up the relationship between Musk and Agrawal but didn't succeed.

The next day, Jack Dorsey made another attempt to patch up the relationship between the two. He organised a call but it didn't go well, the BBC reported.

Musk then texted Dorsey saying, "Parag is just moving far too slowly and trying to please people who will not be happy no matter what he does."

Dorsey replied: "At least it became clear that you can't work together," the BBC reported.

