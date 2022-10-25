‘He will do his best’: Infosys founder Narayana Murthy congratulates son-in-law Rishi Sunak on becoming UK PM

Infosys founder Narayana Murthy has congratulated his son-in-law Rishi Sunak on becoming the first British-Asian Prime Minister of the United Kingdom (UK). Murthy said the family is proud of Sunak and is confident that he will do his best for the people of the UK.

“Congratulations to Rishi. We are proud of him and we wish him success. We are confident he will do his best for the people of the United Kingdom,” Murthy was quoted as saying by ANI.

Rishi Sunak will succeed Liz Truss and take charge as the UK’s first Prime Minister after an audience with King Charles on Tuesday. The former Chancellor of Exchequer won the race to 10 Downing Street after his former boss Boris Johnson ruled himself out of the contest and Leader of the Commons Penny Mordaunt conceded defeat before the shortlisting deadline on Monday.

US President Joe Biden also commended Sunak on his achievement. Biden said, “As my brother would say, Go figure! And the Conservative Party! (Sunak) is expected to become the prime minister, I think, tomorrow when he goes to see the king. Pretty astounding. A ground-breaking milestone. And it matters. It matters.”

Sunak has his task cut out as tiding the British economy out of inflation and other challenges remains a key priority along with uniting the divided Conservative Party. Liz Truss resigned within 45 days of assuming office, marking the shortest tenure as the British Prime Minister in history. Truss was widely condemned for ill-advised tax cuts and several policy U-turns.

Also read: Anand Mahindra shares Winston Churchill’s 1947 quote on Indians after Rishi Sunak elected UK PM

Also read: ‘Short kid with a backpack and girl in high heels’: Rishi Sunak and Akshata Murthy's love story

Also read: Liz Truss pulls a fast one on Lettuce! UK PM to get annual allowance of £115,000 for life