Helicopter fighting fire on Greek island of Samos crashes in the sea

Three people were missing on Wednesday, after a helicopter fighting a forest fire on the Greek island Samos crashed in the sea, fire brigade officials said.

"Α rescue operation is under way," a fire brigade official told Reuters adding that four people were on board.

A coast quard official said one person has been rescued.

The helicopter had been leased by the government to fight forest fires, a Defence Ministry official told Reuters without providing any further details.

