Hindenburg Research shorts Jack Dorsey's payments firm Block

US short seller Hindenburg Research said on Thursday it held short positions in Jack Dorsey's payments firm Block Inc for "wildly overstating its genuine user counts and understating its customer acquisition costs". Dorsey, Block’s chairman, was a co-founder of Twitter, the social media platform in which Hindenburg took a long position last year.

The US short seller’s report comes two months after its explosive allegations against Adani Group wiped more than $100 billion off the conglomerate’s market value.

Block, formerly known as Square, is a ~$44 billion market cap company that claims to have developed a “frictionless” and “magical” financial technology with a mission to empower the “unbanked” and the “underbanked”. $SQ



(2/n) pic.twitter.com/NmL0f2MzgW — Hindenburg Research (@HindenburgRes) March 23, 2023

'Our research indicated that Block has wildly overstated genuine user counts and understated its customer acquisition costs,' said Hindenburg Research.

"Our 2-year investigation has concluded that Block has systematically taken advantage of the demographics it claims to be helping," the short seller said in a note published on its website.

Shares of Block fell 13% in premarket trading after the report.

The firm, run by Nate Anderson, describes itself as a forensic research outfit operating with its own capital.

The research firm said that Block’s Cash App thrived on serving 'unbanked' customers.

The report alleges those unbanked customers were involved in criminal or illicit activity. Hindenburg also alleged that Cash App’s compliance programs were deficient and examples of "obvious distortions" abounded.

The short seller had opened accounts in the name of former President Donald Trump and Tesla CEO Elon Musk, and then opened a Cash App card, called the Cash Card, under the “obviously fake Donald Trump account,” the report said.

ALSO READ: What is Block, Cash App and what are Hindenburg's accusations against Jack Dorsey?

The card bearing Trump’s name arrived “promptly” in the mail.

“Former employees estimated that 40%-75% of accounts they reviewed were fake, involved in fraud, or were additional accounts tied to a single individual,” the report said.

Hindenburg alleged multiple key lapses in Cash App's compliance processes facilitated billions in government payment fraud.

Block had obvious compliance lapses that made fraud easy, such as permitting single accounts to receive unemployment payments on behalf of multiple individuals from various states and ineffective address verification, said Hindenburg.