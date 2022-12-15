'Hosting Osama Bin Laden, attacking parliament': India's strong reply after Pakistan raises Kashmir issue at UN

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, while addressing the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), slammed Islamabad for sheltering terrorist Osama Bin Laden, and the 2001 attack on Parliament. Jaishankar's strong remarks came after Pakistan Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto raised the Kashmir issue in the United Nations while speaking in the Council debate on reformed multilateralism.

“While we search for the best solutions, what are those that we must never accept include the normalisation of such threats. The question of justifying what the world regards as unacceptable should not even arise. It certainly applies to states’ sponsorship of cross- border terrorism. Nor can hosting Osama Bin Laden and attacking a neighbouring Parliament can serve as credentials for sermonizing before this council,” the minister said.

Speaking at the UNSC open debate on Maintenance of International Peace and Security, Jaishankar also stressed on sweeping reforms and said the UN’s credibility will depend on its response to prime challenges like pandemics, climate change, conflicts or terrorism.

“We are focused today on the urgency of reforming multilateralism. We will naturally have our views. There is an ongoing convergence, at least that this can’t be delayed further. The effectiveness of the United Nations depends on its capacity in facing key challenges of our times -- be it pandemic, climate change, conflicts or terrorism,” Jaishankar said in his address.

He further said that decisions about the future of member countries from Latin America, Africa, Asia and Small Island Developing States “can no longer be taken without their participation”.

Here are the 5 top points Jaishankar mentioned during his address

On terrorism

"On the challenge of terrorism, even as the world is coming together with a more collective response, multilateral platforms are being misused to justify and protect perpetrators."

On reforms

"All of us are aware that the 'Question of Equitable Representation on and Increase in the Membership of the Security Council' has been on the UNGA agenda for well over the last three decades. While the debate on reforms has meandered aimlessly, the real-world meantime has changed dramatically. While the debate on reforms has meandered aimlessly, the real world meanwhile has changed dramatically. We see that in terms of economic prosperity, technology capabilities, political influence and developmental progress."

On global production during pandemic

"During the COVID pandemic, many vulnerable nations of the Global South got their first vaccines from beyond their traditional sources. Indeed, the diversification of the global production was itself a recognition of how much the old order had changed."

On climate action and climate justice

"When it comes to climate action and climate justice, the state of affairs is no better. Instead of addressing the relevant issues in the appropriate forum, we have seen attempts at distraction and diversion. On the challenge of terrorism, even as the world is coming together with a more collective response, multilateral platforms are being misused to justify and protect perpetrators."

On participation of member countries

"We not only need to increase stakeholdership but also enhance the effectiveness and credibility of multilateralism in the eyes of the international community and in the eyes of global public opinion. If this is to happen, member states from Latin America, Africa, Asia, and the Small Island Developing States should have credible and continuing representation in the Security Council. Decisions about their future can no longer be taken without their participation."