I do not support direct involvement of our troops in Ukraine, says Liz Truss

I do not support direct involvement of our troops in Ukraine, says Liz Truss

Truss said: "We are doing all we can to support Ukraine. We've led the international coalition on sending weapons, we're putting the sanctions in place, but I do not support the direct involvement of UK troops."

