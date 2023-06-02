‘Imran Khan bigger threat to Pakistan than Narendra Modi,’ says Pakistan Defence Minister Khwaja M Asif

The political crisis in Pakistan is seeing no signs of abating. Speaking to a TV channel, the country's Defence Minister Khwaja M Asif has said that Imran Khan, chief of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), poses a greater threat to the integrity of Pakistan than Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Unbelievable. Defense Minister of Pakistan ⁦@KhawajaMAsif⁩ declared ⁦@ImranKhanPTI⁩ a bigger threat to the security of Pakistan than Indian Prime Minsiter ⁦@narendramodi⁩. pic.twitter.com/XzEnlhYRc6 — Hamid Mir حامد میر (@HamidMirPAK) June 1, 2023

“Your foreign enemy is known to you. In Pakistan, the people are still unable to identify the enemy who was born here and is a bigger threat than the enemy from that nation (India). Imran Khan is more dangerous for Pakistan than Narendra Modi, and people are not able to see this. He is present among us. Who is more dangerous? One who is among us or the one standing in front of you on the other side?” Asif questioned.

Terming the protests across Pakistan following Imran Khan’s arrest on May 9 as 'a mutiny,' Asif said, referring to Khan, that "this enemy is actually a bigger threat to our security, and May 9 is proof of that. It was rebellion. It was a mutiny."

On May 9, protests erupted in Pakistan when Imran Khan was arrested by armed paramilitary forces from the premises of the Islamabad High Court in connection with the Al-Qadir Trust case.

The army's headquarters and the homes of senior commanders were invaded by protesters, who also blocked the major highway, set cars on fire, and attacked the nation's security services. Imran Khan's arrest and the chaos surrounding the PTI have led dozens of crucial party leaders to quit every day. But the ex-PM has declared that his fight would continue even if he remained alone in the party.

Watch: India vs Pakistan: India defends title to win Junior Asia Cup 2023 2-1 against Pak. Know all about India-Pak fierce rivalry in hockey