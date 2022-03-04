India asks stranded citizens in Ukraine to learn basic Russian

The Ministry of Defence issued an advisory to Indian citizens stuck in Ukraine and asked them to learn basic Russian. It also said that students must expect situations such as aerial raids, missile strikes, Molotov cocktails, gunfire, lack of food and electricity etc.

The ministry said that stranded nationals should learn basic Russian in order to communicate that they are from India. Its advisory suggested learning the following sentences:

Ya student iz Indii – I am a student from India

Ya niekombatant – I am a non-combatant

Pozhalusta pomogite mne – Please help me

The ministry asked stranded Indians to expect difficult situations such as aerial raids, missile attacks, artillery shelling, gunfire, grenade explosions, Molotov cocktails by local people or militia, building collapsing, falling debris, internet jamming, lack of food, water or electricity, exposure to freezing temperature, psychological trauma or panic, injuries or need for medical support, lack of transportation, and face-to-face with armed fighters or military personnel.

It asked to share information with fellow Indians and to organise themselves in small groups. Their presence and whereabouts must always be known to the small group, it said. To compile details and share geolocation on WhatsApp with control rooms in the embassy or in New Delhi and to update every 8 hours.

Only a coordinator should communicate with local authorities, embassy, control rooms in India, it added.

The ministry also asked them to prepare an emergency kit with passport, ID card, essential medication, life-saving drugs, torch, matchbox, lighter, candles, cash, energy bars, power banks, water, first-aid kit, headgear, muffler, gloves, warm jacket, warm socks and a comfortable pair of shoes. It asked citizens to conserve and share food and water, and to ration out food supplies. It asked them to stay indoors, preferably in designated safe zones, basements, and bunkers.

The ministry said citizens must avoid stepping out, going to crowded areas, joining protests, commenting on social media, picking up weapons on unexploded ammunition, clicking selfies with troops, film live combat situations, lighting fire in enclosed spaces, consuming alcohol or other substances, reaching out for documents at check-posts suddenly without being asked to.

