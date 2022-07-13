India denies facilitating President Rajapaksa’s departure out of Sri Lanka

The Indian High Commission in Colombo has denied media reports that it facilitated President Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s departure from Sri Lanka. According to media reports, the President fled from the country hours before he was scheduled to resign from his post.

The high commission also reiterated that it will continue to support the neighbouring country that continues to be rocked by protests amid the worst economic crisis since independence.

“High Commission categorically denies baseless and speculative media reports that India facilitated the recent reported travel of Gotabaya Rajapaksa out of Sri Lanka. It is reiterated that India will continue to support the people of Sri Lanka as they seek to realize their aspirations for prosperity and progress through democratic means and values, established democratic institutions and constitutional framework,” it said in a couple of tweets.

India’s statement comes after another recent clarification that stated that no troops were being sent to Sri Lanka. It had said, “The High Commission would like to categorically deny speculative reports in sections of media and social media about India sending her troops to Sri Lanka. These reports and such views are also not in keeping with the position of the Government of India.”

Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled the country on early Wednesday, days after protesters stormed his official residence after months-long economic crisis that has led to severe food and fuel crunch. The President, his wife and two bodyguards left aboard a Sri Lankan Air Force plane bound for the city of Male, the capital of the Maldives, according to an immigration official who spoke to Associated Press. The Sri Lankan Air Force also said in a statement that the move was done under the executive powers vested with the president.

Rajapaksa had initially agreed to step down under pressure. However, he made a u-turn, and hinted that he will not resign till his family gets safe passage from the country. According to sources, negotiations were held with the Opposition, but no party was willing to accept this suggestion.

