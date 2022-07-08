India Inc. mourns Shinzo Abe's demise: Here's what they said

Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, one of the country's most powerful and influential figures, has died after being shot during a campaign speech Friday in Nara, Japan. He was shot from behind minutes after he started his speech.

He was airlifted to a hospital for emergency treatment but wasn’t breathing and his heart had stopped, said hospital officials. Abe was later pronounced dead despite emergency treatment that included massive blood transfusions, they added.

The former leader was still highly influential in Japan’s governing Liberal Democratic Party and headed its largest faction, Seiwakai. He became the country’s youngest prime minister in 2006, at age 52, but his overly nationalistic first stint abruptly ended a year later, also because of his health. Abe was also Japan's longest-serving leader.

Indian business personalities and celebrities such as Gautam Adani, Amitabh Kant, Akhilesh Mishra, Anupam Kher among others also poured their condolences and expressed grief over the assassination of Shinzo Abe.

India’s former PM Manmohan Singh also expressed his condolences and, in a statement, said, “I am deeply saddened and shocked to learn about the tragic assassination of Former Prime Minister His Excellency Shinzo Abe. He was a good friend of mine. During my tenure as Prime Minister, we worked to raise both our countries' ties to the level of a global and strategic partnership. Our efforts elevated India-Japan relations to a qualitatively new level.”

“I write to convey to you, members of His Excellency Shinzo Abe's family and the people of Japan my heartfelt condolences on this sad occasion,” Singh further added.

Gautam Adani, Chairperson of Adani Group, tweeted, "Saddened by the assassination of Shinzo Abe, a global thought leader and one of the best friends India has ever had. I join the Japanese nation in mourning the passing of a statesman who led Japan's social and economic recovery after the destructive tsunami of 2011. RIP.”

Akhilesh Mishra, CEO of BlueKraft Digital Foundation, in a series of tweets, said, “#ShinzoAbe was among the first global leaders to recognize that the post World War-II order had outlived its utility and 21st century needed new allies and new architecture. India was pivotal in his thinking about building this new architecture. And Modi the fulcrum. 1/10”

Amitabh Kant, Ex-CEO, NITI Aayog, tweeted, “Deeply shocked & saddened at the demise of #ShinzoAbe. He was the greatest friend of India & deeply committed to our infrastructure growth. India - Japan economic relationship truly blossomed under his leadership. Had the pleasure of interacting with him on several occasions.”

Finance and Corporate Affairs Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, while expressing grief over the assassination of Shinzo Abe, tweeted, “Express my profound grief on the tragic demise of former #PMAbe of Japan #ShinzoAbe. He was a friend of India and we held him in great regard. Express my condolences to the people of Japan in this hour of grief. @IndianEmbTokyo @JPN_PMO @PIB_India.”

Rahul Gandhi, Congress MP, expressed grief over the demise of the former Japanese PM and tweeted, “Deeply saddened by the demise of former PM of Japan, Shinzo Abe. His role in strengthening the strategic relationship between India & Japan was commendable. He leaves behind a lasting legacy in the Indo-Pacific. My condolences to his family & to the people of Japan.”

