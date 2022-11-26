'India is where I come from': Rishi Sunak’s daughter Anoushka performs Kuchipudi at cultural event in UK

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s daughter Anoushka Sunak performed Kuchipudi along with many children at 'Rang'- International Kuchipudi Dance Festival 2022 in London on Friday.

The dance festival, which was organised to mark India@75, was curated by renowned Kuchipudi dancer Arunima Kumar, where 100 artists, between 4 to 85 years of age, performed to mark the eventful year. Anoushka, 9, after performing at the programme said: "India is the country where I come from. It is a place where family, home, and culture blend together. I love going there every year."

In an exclusive interview to the India Today TV, Anoushka said: “I love Kuchipudi and dancing, because when you are dancing all your worries and stresses go away and you are in the moment dancing with your all your friends beside you. I love to be on stage.”

Rishi Sunak was elected as the 57th Prime Minister of the United Kingdom in October this year. He is the first Indian-origin person to hold the office. Before that he was the Chancellor of the Exchequer. He is married to Narayana Murthy, the daughter of Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy. They have two daughters - Krishna and Anoushka Sunak.

One month after he was appointed as the PM, a survey found that his popularity remains on stronger ground than that of the governing Conservative Party.

However, Sunak, who took over after Liz Truss, is reportedly facing rebellion by his predecessors Boris Johnson and Liz Truss who have called out Sunak for his government's controversial tax raises and refusal to allow new onshore wind projects in England.