India issues advisory for nationals arriving at Poland-Ukraine border

The Indian embassy in Warsaw has advised Indian nationals arriving at the Poland-Ukraine border by public conveyance, such as bus or taxi, to go to the Shehyni-Medyka border crossing, not the Karkowiec crossing.. Indian nationals and students are fleeing Ukraine after Russia launched an attack on the country on Thursday.

It added that Poland's government is allowing people to cross the border on foot only via the Shehyni-Medyka border point. The embassy explained that the Karkowiec crossing is only for persons travelling in their own vehicles.

"The Krakowiec crossing is only for persons traveling in their own vehicles. Embassy official Shri Pankaj Gary (tel. +48660460815) is stationed at the Shehyni-Medyka. Embassy Office at the Krakowiec crossing will be operational later today, headed by Shri Shubham Kumar - Tel.+48 881 551 271," read the notification.

"Liaison Office in Lviv, Ukraine is operational and the contact details are: Ms. Mira Berezovska Mb. +380679335064, Shri Vivek Kumar: Tel. +48 881 551 273 (from late 257' Feb)," it added.

The embassy has also shared a Google form link for those Indian nationals crossing into Poland from Ukraine. They are to register their details for processing their requests for seats in the reparation flights which the embassy said will be arranged shortly.

Earlier, India had issued an advisory to stranded citizens informing people that the government is working on evacuation routes from Kyiv's land borders with Hungary and Romania.

"Govt of India and embassy of India working to establish evacuation routes from Romania and Hungary. At present, teams are getting in place at CHOP-ZAHONY Hungarian border near Uzhhorod, PORUBNE-SIRET Romanian Border near Chernivtsi," the Indian embassy in Hungary's Budapest said in a statement.

The embassy has advised people to carry a passport, vaccination certificate, and cash, preferably US dollars.

