India, Malaysia hold talks to strengthen defence cooperation

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh held a video conference with the Senior Defence Minister of Malaysia, YB Dato 'Seri HishammuddinTun Hussein on Monday, where the two defence leaders covered a wide variety of topics relating to bilateral, regional, and industrial defence cooperation between India and Malaysia.

According to a press statement released by the Ministry of Defence, the two ministers talked about measures to improve the current India-Malaysia Defence Cooperation Meeting (MIDCOM) framework's defence cooperation activities and structure. It was determined to use the upcoming MIDCOM, which is slated to take place in July 2022, as a venue for stronger participation in defence.

In the meeting, Rajnath went on to highlight the ways Indian defence industries may support Malaysia. He proposed that senior Malaysian commanders travel to India to witness firsthand the resources and goods produced by the Indian Defense Industry.

The senior defence minister of Malaysia even emphasised the need of including women in peacekeeping missions, to which both parties consented to have a discussion about in the future. A capability improvement for HADR (humanitarian assistance and disaster relief) activities was also approved by the duo.

Additionally, Rajnath Singh also extended his greetings to Dato 'Seri Hishammuddin Tun Hussein, who took over as Senior Defence Minister of Malaysia in August 2021. Concluding the meeting, both Ministers underlined a desire to deepen the already close defence ties between India and Malaysia.

