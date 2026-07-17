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'India not just building airports, but...': Israeli envoy after Guwahati, Navi Mumbai airports get global recognition

'India not just building airports, but...': Israeli envoy after Guwahati, Navi Mumbai airports get global recognition

"Hope to see Indian companies building an airport in Israel as well soon!” The envoy’s remark signals growing interest in international collaboration as India’s aviation infrastructure receives global attention.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Jul 17, 2026 1:24 PM IST
'India not just building airports, but...': Israeli envoy after Guwahati, Navi Mumbai airports get global recognitionAmbassador of Israel to India, Reuven Azar

Israeli Ambassador to India Reuven Azar has expressed optimism that Indian companies will soon take part in building airports in Israel after two Indian airports were named among the World’s Most Beautiful Airports 2026 by Prix Versailles. 

The Indian Embassy in Israel shared the recognition on X (formerly Twitter), highlighting the inclusion of Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport in Guwahati and Navi Mumbai International Airport on the prestigious list. “India is building not just airports, but global landmarks,” the embassy wrote in its post.

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Ambassador’s hopeful message

Responding to the embassy’s post, Ambassador Azar commented, “Hope to see Indian companies building an airport in Israel as well soon!” The envoy’s remark signals growing interest in international collaboration as India’s aviation infrastructure receives global attention.

Design, sustainability and cultural integration

Both airports were praised by the Prix Versailles for combining modern technology, sustainable design practices, and local cultural elements. The awards come as India accelerates its airport development drive, with new projects emphasizing passenger experience, environmental sustainability, and regional identity.

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MUST READ : Only 2 Indian airports made it to the World’s Most Beautiful Airports List 2026—here's where they are

What comes next

Officials in both countries have not announced formal airport construction agreements following Azar’s comment. However, diplomatic signals and rising interest from international partners underscore the expanding footprint of India’s airport sector on the world stage.

Contacted for comment, the Indian Embassy in Israel said it looks forward to deeper cooperation between India and Israel in infrastructure and aviation.

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Business Today Desk
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Published on: Jul 17, 2026 1:24 PM IST
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