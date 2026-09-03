India produces over 1.14 billion tonnes of fuel: Where it stands among world’s top producers

India produced around 1.14 billion metric tonnes of mineral fuels in 2024, comprising coal, crude oil and natural gas. This placed India fourth globally, behind China, the United States, and Russia.

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Coal accounts for the overwhelming share of India’s fuel production. The country produced approximately 1.085 billion tonnes of coal, compared with just 28.9 million tonnes of oil and 28.8 million tonnes of natural gas.

World’s top fuel producers by weight

Combined coal, oil and natural gas production in 2024.

Source: Visual Capitalist; data sourced from the Austrian Ministry of Finance.

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China leads by a huge margin

China topped the global ranking by a substantial distance, producing 4.81 billion metric tonnes of fuel in 2024. Its output included about 4.4 billion tonnes of coal, making coal the dominant driver of its position.

The United States ranked second with 2.28 billion tonnes, but its production mix was markedly different. It produced 948.8 million tonnes of oil and 854.6 million tonnes of natural gas, alongside 473.8 million tonnes of coal.

Russia stood third with 1.46 billion tonnes, supported by 523 million tonnes of oil, 509.4 million tonnes of natural gas, and 426.6 million tonnes of coal.

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India’s fuel production is overwhelmingly coal-driven

India's position at No. 4 highlights the continuing importance of coal to the country's energy system. At 1.085 billion tonnes, coal accounted for roughly 95% of India's combined fuel output by weight in the ranking.

India was followed by Indonesia at 921.4 million tonnes. Australia, Saudi Arabia and Canada occupied the next positions, while Iran and South Africa rounded out the top 10.

Top five countries dominate global output

The ranking shows how concentrated global mineral-fuel production remains. China, the US, Russia, India and Indonesia together produced approximately 10.6 billion tonnes of coal, oil and natural gas in 2024, accounting for around 63% of global output by weight. The top 25 producers represented about 91% of global production.