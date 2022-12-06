India resumes e-visa facility for UK nationals; check details here

For the first time since the Covid outbreak, India is ready to resume its e-visa facility for UK nationals travelling to the country. The move comes at a time when the country gearing up for the holiday season.

Vikram K Doraiswami, the High Commissioner to the UK, in a video tweet posted by the High Commission of India in London, said, "We are rolling out e-visas once again and this service will be made available to you forthwith (dates to be announced soon). That should enable friends from the UK to travel far more easily to India. So welcome back, e-visas are up ahead and all of our other services including visa at your doorstep remain available to you. We look forward to a good winter season in which everyone gets to celebrate their festivals in India which is the land of festivals."

"System upgrade is underway and the visa website will soon be ready to receive applications from friends in the UK," the tweet mentioned.

According to several reports, e-visas were among the issues discussed between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his UK counterpart, Rishi Sunak, during their meeting on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Indonesia last month.

Earlier in November, Rishi Sunak gave a go-ahead for 3,000 visas for young professionals from India to work in the UK each year.

The British government said India is the first visa-national country to benefit from such a scheme, highlighting the strength of the UK-India migration and mobility partnership agreed upon last year.

"Today the UK-India Young Professionals Scheme was confirmed, offering 3,000 places to 18-30-year-old degree-educated Indian nationals to come to the UK to live and work for up to two years," the UK Prime Minister's Office had said in a tweet.

