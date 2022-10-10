Indian embassy in Kyiv issues advisory for Indians in war-torn Ukraine

The Indian embassy in Kyiv has released an advisory for Indian nationals currently in Ukraine. The advisory said that all Indian nationals should avoid all non-essential travel to and within Ukraine as the Russian-Ukraine war intensifies. The embassy has requested Indians residing in Ukraine to keep them informed about the status of their presence in Ukraine.

The advisory read, "In view of the current escalation of hostilities in Ukraine, Indian nationals are advised to avoid all non-essential travel to and within Ukraine."

Cities across Ukraine were bombed on Monday morning by Russia, reports suggested. The bombings killed civilians and destroyed infrastructure in apparent revenge strikes after the Russian president Putin declared the bridge explosion in Crimea a terrorist attack.

Explosions were reported in Lviv, Ternopil and Zhytomyr in Ukraine's west, Dnipro and Kremenchuk in central Ukraine, Zaporizhzhia in the south and Kharkiv in the east, a Reuters report showed.

US President Joe Biden has warned that Putin's threat to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine might bring the world closer to "Armageddon" at any time since the Cuban Missile Crisis of 1962. Biden said that for the "first time since the Cuban Missile Crisis, we have a direct threat to the use of nuclear weapons, if in fact things continue down the path they'd been going."

Last month, the US Embassy in Moscow directed Americans in Russia to leave the country as early as possible. The official statement said that citizens should not travel to Russia and those residing or travelling in Russia should depart Russia immediately while limited commercial travel options remain. The embassy also asked Americans to avoid all political or social protests and not photograph security personnel at such events.

Bulgaria and Poland have also recommended that their citizens consider the possibility of immediately leaving Russia and urged them to refrain from travelling to the country, Russian news agency Tass reported.



