Indian in UK, honoured for Covid work by Queen, faces deportation

A south-east London residents' organisation has vowed to continue fighting after a "valued community member" hailed by the late Queen's representative for his contributions during the COVID outbreak lost a court immigration battle and now fears deportation to India, news agency PTI reported.



The Rotherhithe Residents organisation garnered almost 177,000 signatures on an online petition in support of Vimal Pandya, who came to the UK on a student visa from India but was left in limbo after his educational institution lost its licence to host foreign students.



The 42-year-old recently lost an immigration tribunal hearing and is thought to be in talks with his lawyers about next steps.



“We are devastated. He is devastated. But we will not give up the fight, if any path forward can be found,” the residents said in a Change.Org petition update last week.



“Vimal has always shown how much he cares about the Rotherhithe community where he's lived for 11 years. So many of us have benefited from his help and support over the years, which is why we are fighting to stop him being unjustly deported,” they say.



Pandya, who moved in the UK from India in 2011 to study, was denied re-entry after returning home in April 2014 to escort a gravely ill cousin back to her parents.



Officials from the UK Border Force informed him that the institution where he was enrolled had lost its right to sponsorship, but neither the college nor the Home Office had notified him of this.



Then, without access to his original passport and other documentation, he faced an uphill battle to resolve the matter. Since then, he has spent thousands of pounds fighting to regularise his immigration status and finish his degree, on top of thousands of pounds in lost college fees and an increasing debt burden.



“While awaiting permission to continue his studies, Vimal has become an integral part of the Rotherhithe community. Now he is truly indispensable, and we don't want him to leave,” the group of his local supporters said.



Pandya, a local merchant who worked during the epidemic, is believed to have put in "every waking hour" to make sure individuals who were self-isolating during the lockdown received regular food and supplies.



Sir Kenneth Olisa, Lord-Lieutenant of Greater London, became aware of him as a result of his volunteer work in the community, and in February of last year, wrote to him on behalf of Queen Elizabeth II to express gratitude for his exceptional efforts.



“Everything has gone through the legal boundaries and we should respect the decision of the country but… if somebody has given so much to the country, having been rewarded by the Queen, I don't know why they should be moved,” a resident told ‘Southwark News'.



Neil Coyle, the London representative for Bermondsey and Old Southwark, spoke passionately in favour of Pandya during a recent session, but the judge observed that the tribunal was bound by "the laws that are passed rather than the view of one MP."



