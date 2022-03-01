Indian student killed in Kharkiv shelling: PM Modi speaks to father

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday afternoon spoke to the father of Naveen Shekharappa, an Indian student who died in shelling in Kharkiv, Ukraine this morning. The Kharkiv city is witnessing increasing fighting between the Ukrainian troops and Russian forces amid the war-like situation there.

External Affairs Ministry confirmed the death of the Indian in a tweet.

''With profound sorrow we confirm that an Indian student lost his life in shelling in Kharkiv this morning,'' it said. The ministry said it is in touch with the family of the student.

''We convey our deepest condolences to the family,'' it said.

Naveen Shekargouda from the district was killed when he stepped out of his bunker to exchange currency and fetch some food, his uncle Ujjanagouda had claimed, according to news agency PTI.

Shekaragouda's residence in Chalageri in this district slipped into gloom upon receiving the news of their child killed in the faraway European nation, with a large number of people thronging the house to console the bereaved family.

Ujjanagouda said Naveen along with others from Karnataka was stuck in a bunker in Kharkiv. He had gone out in the morning to exchange currency and to fetch some food when he was caught shelling happened, in which he was killed instantaneously.

On Tuesday when he rang up his father, Naveen said there was no food and water in the bunker, Ujjanagouda stated.

Learning about the tragedy, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai called up Shekaragouda over phone and expressed his sorrow.

Bommai assured Shekaragouda he would make every effort to bring back his son's body to India. He also told him that he is touch with the officials in the external affairs ministry.

(With inputs from PTI)