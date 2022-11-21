Indonesia earthquake: What we know so far about tragic calamity that killed at least 46

A 5.6-magnitude earthquake shook Indonesia’s main island of Java on Monday, killing at least 46 people, injuring about 700, damaging dozens of buildings and sending residents into the capital's streets for safety.

Monday's quake struck on land in Cianjur, about 75 km southeast of the capital Jakarta, and at a depth of 10 km, the weather and geophysics agency (BMKG) said, adding there was no potential for a tsunami.

In a statement, the national disaster agency said several homes and an Islamic boarding school in the area had been damaged, as officials continued to assess the full extent of the damage.

Footage from Metro TV showed some buildings in Cianjur reduced almost entirely to rubble as worried residents huddled outside.

Social media posts are showing the extent of the devastation in Indonesia.

Cianjur regional hospital is overwhelmed and overcapacity. Really hope @BNPB_Indonesia has already set up emergency response to help the victims 🙏🏽 https://t.co/gGTwL0j5g0 — M (@taeyongluxe) November 21, 2022

BREAKING: Earthquake rattled Indonesia’s main Island Java. About 40 people killed and over 300 injured

pic.twitter.com/eg3VOPce3t — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) November 21, 2022

Indonesia straddles the so-called "Pacific Ring of Fire", a highly seismically active zone, where different plates on the earth's crust meet and create a large number of earthquakes and volcanoes.

In February, a magnitude 6.2 earthquake killed at least 25 people and injured more than 460 in West Sumatra province. In January 2021, a magnitude 6.2 earthquake killed more than 100 people and injured nearly 6,500 in West Sulawesi province.

A powerful Indian Ocean quake and tsunami in 2004 killed nearly 230,000 people in a dozen countries, most of them in Indonesia.