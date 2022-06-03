Indonesia permits export of 275,454 tonnes of palm oil products

Indonesia as of Friday has issued export permits for a total of 275,454 tonnes of palm oil products since allowing exports to resume, senior Trade Ministry official Oke Nurwan said.

The permits were granted to 21 companies mostly for refined, bleached and deodorised (RBD) palm oil and olein, he said. The export allocation rose from the accumulated 179,464 tonnes a day earlier.

