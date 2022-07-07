"Internal developments, keeping a close watch": MEA on British PM’s resignation

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday remarked on British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s resignation following mounting political unrest among the British populace.

While addressing the media, the MEA's designated spokesperson, Arindam Bagchi, described the change in the United Kingdom as ‘internal developments’ in the state. He further clarified that the Indian government was closely monitoring the evolving situation in the UK.

Refraining to comment on the leadership change in the state, Bagchi went on to mention the close bond that Boris Johnson and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi share. He also asserted that India and the UK have always had a wide-ranging partnership and expressed hope to continue the same.

“PM Modi & PM Johnson enjoyed a close friendship. We have a multi-faceted partnership with the UK and we hope this will continue. We won't comment on leadership change,” MEA Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said.

These are internal developments, we are keeping a close watch. PM Modi & PM Johnson enjoyed a close friendship. We have a multi-faceted partnership with the UK and we hope this will continue. We won't comment on leadership change: MEA Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi on the UK pic.twitter.com/faaK8XuOAM — ANI (@ANI) July 7, 2022

Meanwhile, Boris Johnson announced his resignation as prime minister of the United Kingdom on Thursday. His decision came after he was spurned by ministers and the majority of his Conservative lawmakers, and politicians from all parties urged him to quit his position immediately. Johnson's move also follows the COVID lawbreaking parties in Downing Street party gate incident, which led to a no-confidence vote last month that Johnson narrowly avoided.

Johnson will remain in charge at 10 Downing Street until a new prime minister is chosen, which is expected to occur before the Conservative Party conference in October.

There will likely be a heated leadership contest within the Conservative Party as a result of Johnson's resignation. The 1922 Committee is in charge of determining the timeline for a Tory leadership election.

Also read: Boris Johnson quits as UK PM after spate of resignations, scandals blow up

Also read: Who is Rishi Sunak, the man who could be UK's next PM?