iPhone Duo price comparison: How much does Apple's foldable phone cost around the world?

Apple’s first foldable smartphone, the iPhone Duo, comes with a significantly different price tag depending on the country in which it is purchased. A global comparison by Visual Capitalist shows that Türkiye is the most expensive market among the 23 countries analysed, while the United States has the lowest listed price for the 256GB model.

Advertisement

According to the comparison, the iPhone Duo costs $4,689 in Türkiye, followed by Brazil at $4,230 and India at $3,124. In comparison, the same storage variant is priced at $1,999 in the US, highlighting a substantial gap in international pricing.