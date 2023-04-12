Is India-UK FTA talks on track? Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal answers

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal on Tuesday said that negotiations on the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between India and the United Kingdom are "on track".

The remark comes after reports suggested that India-UK trade talks had been stalled due to New Delhi's concerns that the British Government had failed to condemn the recent attack on the High Commission in London by pro-Khalistani supporters.

"We don't comment on speculations. To the best of my knowledge, everything is on track. Such speculations don't change the equations we have between governments," Piyush Goyal told Business Today on the sidelines of India France Business Summit.

"We have been engaged in several other areas of discussion which are handled by other wings of the govt and we are very strong in our expectations," he said.

The Union Minister further added, "Trade talks are working on another track but at the same time, we would expect credible outcomes on the desire that we have for respect for India's sovereignty and India's political engagement with other countries."

Piyush Goyal, during the interview, also spoke about the opportunities available in the Indian market for the world over. India, with a young population, high aspirations, probably provides the biggest opportunity that is available anywhere in the world, he said.

"At the same time, skilled manpower, high managerial talent, affordable costs, and the scale of operations we can offer, India becomes a very competitive manufacturing or service provider. People are looking up to India to invest," he mentioned.

Addressing the challenges with respect with reduced foreign direct investment (FDI) inflow, Piyush Goyal mentioned that there has been a softening of investments and trade.

He pointed that prior to the year gone by, the country saw a huge amount of FDI growth in the start-up ecosystem.

"Last year, because of the overheated condition in valuations in some sector, we did see some softening of FDI but I think it's a temporary phenomenon. India presents a compulsive investment opportunity and I am quite confident growth will come back," he added.

FDI equity inflows into India contracted by 14 per cent to $26.9 billion during April-September in FY23, according to the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) data.

The total FDI inflows (which includes equity inflows, re-invested earnings and other capital) too declined to $39 billion during the first six months of the last fiscal against $42.86 billion in the year-ago period.

