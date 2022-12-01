Is Rishi Sunak planning to limit foreign students in UK universities? Here's what we know so far 

UK Prime Minister might curb the intake of international students to the country as it sees a record number of visas granted to non-EU students, including Indian nationals, and their family members. Compared to 2019 there was an increase of 215 per cent in visas granted to Indian students in June 2022. Overall, 4,86,868 sponsored study visas were granted, which is an increase of 71 per cent from 2019.

According to a report in Times of India, experts have, however, warned Sunak that curbing the intake will bankrupt UK universities that depend on foreign students for money.

When asked if the government is planning to curb international student intake, the deputy spokesperson to the PM said that they are looking at the figures in detail and will consider all options to ensure that the immigration system is delivering to the British people. “That includes looking at the issue of student dependents and low-quality degrees,” said the spokesperson.

However, Professor Brian Bell, chairman of the UK government's migration advisory committee said in an interview to BBC Radio 4 that most universities lose money on most courses on teaching British students but offset the losses by charging more to international students. He said that if the international route is closed, the survival of the universities become unclear. "Are you willing to massively increase the fees that British students pay to offset the losses," he asked.

Tim Bradshaw, CEO of the Russell Group that represents 24 UK universities said that UK’s universities that attract students from across the world are an asset to the country and any policy that would limit or restrict the same would be a mistake, and damage local economies.

Professor Ian Walmsley, Provost of Imperial College London, in an interview with The National called international students "irreplaceable". He said that if anything, the country needs at least an additional 150,000 researchers and technicians by 2030 to reach their science goals. The contribution of international students to the UK economy is also something they cannot afford to lose, he said.

Professor Dave Petley, Vice-chancellor at the University of Hull, said the move would be "foolhardy". The “nonsensical and counterproductive” move is disappointing, he said.

Previously Home Secretary Suella Braverman complained about foreign students bringing in family members who would piggyback on their student visa, and prop up substandard courses in sub-par institutions.

Also read: 'India is where I come from': Rishi Sunak’s daughter Anoushka performs Kuchipudi at cultural event in UK

Also read: Rishi Sunak's £1.5 million garden sculpture is at odds with UK's falling household income