Israel-Hamas war: ‘Concerned about the large-scale loss of lives,’ says India at UNSC

India said at the United Nations that it is deeply concerned about the large-scale loss of lives due to the ongoing Israel-Hamas war. India’s Deputy Permanent Representative (DPR) to the United Nations, Ambassador R. Ravindra, said that the October 7th attack by Hamas on Israel was shocking and that India condemns it unequivocally. He also highlighted India’s efforts to send humanitarian assistance to the civilians at the Gaza Strip.

"India is deeply concerned about the deteriorating security situation and large-scale loss of civilian lives in the ongoing Israel-Hamas war,” said Ravindra while representing India at the United Nations Security Council Open-debate on the “situation in the Middle East, including the Palestinian question”.

"The October 7th terror attacks in Israel were shocking and we condemn them unequivocally. Our PM was one of the first global leaders to have conveyed his condolences for the loss of lives and prayers for the innocent victims and their families,” the ambassador said.

The DPR said that India stood in solidarity with Israel at their moment of crisis when they faced Hamas’ terror attacks. “Civilian casualties in the ongoing conflict are a matter of serious and continuing concern," said the ambassador, underscoring the need to protect civilians, especially women and children.

R Ravindra also highlighted India's humanitarian assistance to Gazans and added that the country has sent 38 tons of food and critical medical equipment to the region.

"India has sent 38 tons of humanitarian goods, including medicines and equipment, to the people of Palestine. India has always negotiated a two-state solution to the Israel-Palestine issue, leading to the establishment of a sovereign, independent and viable state of Palestine, living within secure and recognized borders, side by side in peace with Israel, taking into account the legitimate security concerns of Israel…,” he said. India continues to support the Palestinian people through its bilateral development partnership, covering a wide range of sectors including health, education, women's empowerment, entrepreneurship and information technology, Ravindra said.

India will continue to send humanitarian assistance to the people of Palestine, said Ravindra, underscoring the importance of conducive conditions to resume talks for a two-state solution to the Israel-Palestine issue. India has always supported a negotiated two-state solution to the Israel-Palestine issue, leading to the establishment of a sovereign, independent and viable state of Palestine, living within secure and recognised borders, side by side in peace with Israel, he said. "Towards this, we reiterate the need for an early resumption of direct peace negotiations," said Ravindra.

He added that India is committed to achieving a "just, peaceful and lasting solution” to the Israel-Palestine conflict.

On Tuesday, the UN, the US and Canada appealed for a humanitarian pause in the Israel-Hamas war to allow safe passage for aid to 2.3 million civilians in Gaza who are facing a shortage of food, water, medicine, and electricity.

The Palestinian health ministry said that at least 5,791 Palestinians have been killed since October 7, when Hamas first attacked Israel. This includes 2,360 children. It added that around 704 people were killed in the past 24 hours alone.

Also read: ‘Sleepwalking our way into World War III’: Elon Musk’s weighs in on Israel-Hamas and Ukraine-Russia conflict

Also read: 'Was taken into spiderweb-like tunnels': Freed Israeli hostage recounts horror of two-week captivity in Gaza

Also read: ‘$10,000 and an apartment’: Israel Securities Authority drops chilling video of Hamas terrorists confessing acts