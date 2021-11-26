Italy's antitrust regulator penalises Google, Apple for commercial use of data

Italy's antitrust regulator has fined Alphabet's Google and iPhone maker Apple 10 million euros ($11.23 million) each for "aggressive practices" linked to the commercial use of user data.

The authority said in statement that the two tech groups did not provide "clear and immediate information" with regards to how they collect and use the data of those who access their services.

It added that when users set up their account with Google, the system is designed in such a way that the terms and conditions on data usage are set up to be accepted. In the case of Apple, users do not have a choice on the issue.

The fine is the maximum amount the watchdog can apply in these cases, it said.

