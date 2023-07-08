Jack Ma-controlled Ant Group's share repurchase plan cuts valuation by 70%: Report

Ant Group, the fintech firm founded by billionaire Jack Ma, on Saturday, announced a share repurchase plan that values the company at $78.54 billion, which is in sharp contrast with the $300 billion-plus value ascribed to the company in mid-2020.

The company said the management seeks to replenish its staff incentive pool and let some investors exit after a regulatory overhaul of the firm, Reuters reported.

Ant said it had proposed to all of its shareholders to repurchase up to 7.6 per cent of its equity interest at a price that represents a group valuation of approximately $78.54 billion, which is about 567.1 billion yuan.

"The repurchased shares will be transferred into Ant Group's employee incentive plans to attract talent. The repurchase proposal will also provide a liquidity option for the company’s investors," it said.

Ant's major shareholders, Hangzhou Junhan Equity Investment Partnership and Hangzhou Junao Equity Investment Partnership, have voluntarily decided not to participate in the repurchase, the company added.

Founded by billionaire Jack Ma, Ant Group operates China’s ubiquitous mobile payment app Alipay as well as consumer lending and insurance products distribution businesses among others.

In April 2021, Ant decided to restructure its business model by turning itself into a financial holding company that would subject it to rules and capital requirements similar to those for banks.

Ant Group fined

On Friday, China’s top financial regulators imposed a fine of about 7.1 billion yuan ($994 million) on Ant Group for breaking rules related to consumer protection and corporate governance.

In a joint statement issued by the China Securities Regulatory Commission, the People’s Bank of China and the National Financial Regulatory Administration, Ant Group had also broken rules relating to business activities in banking and insurance, payments, anti-money laundering, and funds sales.

“We will comply with the terms of the penalty in all earnestness and sincerity and continue to further enhance our compliance governance,” Ant Group said in a statement.

In November 2020, Ant Group was forced to pull its $37 billion IPO at the last minute following a speech from Ma in which he criticized China’s banks and financial regulators.

The next year, Alibaba was hit with a record fine from China’s antitrust regulators. In April 2021, Alibaba was fined 18.2 billion yuan ($2.5 billion) for behaving like a monopoly.

In March this year, Alibaba announced plans to split its business into six separate units. Each new business unit will be overseen by its own chief executive and board of directors, the company said. Five of the new business groups will also have the flexibility to raise outside capital and potentially seek their own IPO, the company said.

