Alibaba's Jack Ma warns US-China trade war could drag for 20 years

Cautioning businesses in China to be ready for a long drawn trade war with US, Alibaba Group founder Jack Ma said the dispute could drag for 20 years, extending far beyond the presidency of Donald Trump.

China needs to strengthen its economy to deal with the conflict and shift trade relations from the US to regions like Southeast Asia and Africa, Ma said during a speech at the company's investor day conference in Hangzhou.

"Short term, business communities in China, US, Europe will all be in trouble," Ma said. "This thing will last long. If you want a short-term solution, there is no solution," he added.

China on Tuesday hit back at the US with tariffs on $60 billion worth of American goods, in a tit-for-tat move that came hours after President Donald Trump slapped duties on $200 billion worth of Chinese imports.

Ma also talked about opportunities. "We should not focus on this quarter or next quarter or next year's profit. This is a huge opportunity," he said, adding, "If Alibaba cannot sustain and grow, no company in China can grow. I'm 100 percent confident in that."

Ma, a former English teacher, founded Alibaba in 1999 in an apartment in the eastern city of Hangzhou to connect Chinese suppliers with foreign retailers. Earlier this month, Ma had announced that he will hand over the company Chairman's post to Daniel Zhang, who's currently the CEO of the company. Ma will remain the Executive Chairman for the next one year before Daniel Zhang takes over most of his responsibilities.

Escalating the trade war with the world's second largest economy, Trump had slapped 10 per cent tariffs on $200 billion worth of Chinese imports and the duties will rise to whopping 25 per cent at the end of the year.

China's finance ministry said in a statement: "If the United States insists on raising tariffs even more, China will respond accordingly". China had threatened to retaliate with "synchronised counter measures" against Trump's third round of tariffs, saying the US' move will add "new uncertainties" for future talks between the world's top two economies.

Trump also warned China against any retaliation, saying if Beijing retaliated this time, the US would impose further tariffs on another $267 billion worth of products virtually covering almost all Chinese exports to the US totalling about $522.9 billion.

According to official figures, US goods and services trade with China totalled an estimated $710.4 billion in 2017 of which US exports were $187.5 billion and imports were $522.9 billion.