Jaishankar, Wang discuss implementation of 'Moscow pact' on Ladakh standoff

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar spoke to his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi on Thursday and discussed the implementation of their 'Moscow Agreement' on the border standoff in eastern Ladakh as well as reviewed the status of disengagement.

A five-point agreement was reached between Jaishankar and Wang at a meeting in Moscow on September 10 on the side-lines of a Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) conclave.

The pact included measures like quick disengagement of troops, avoiding action that could escalate tensions, adherence to all agreements and protocols on border management and steps to restore peace along the Line of Actual Control. "Spoke to State Councilor & Foreign Minister Wang Yi this afternoon. Discussed the implementation of our Moscow Agreement and reviewed the status of disengagement," Jaishankar said in a tweet on Thursday.

Last week, armies of the two countries which have been locked in a standoff in eastern Ladakh concluded withdrawal of troops and weapons from north and south banks of Pangong Tso in the high-altitude region.

