'Japan does a Saudi Arabia': Twitter goes berserk over Germany's FIFA World Cup loss

FIFA World Cup 2022 saw the second big upset of the tournament when Germany lost 2-1 to Japan at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha on Wednesday.

Goals from substitutes Ritsu Doan and Takuma Asano in the last 15 minutes gave Japan a stunning 2-1 upset over four-time champions Germany in their World Cup Group E opener.

The Germans had dominated the contest by taking the lead with a 33rd minute penalty from Ilkay Guendogan after Japan goalkeeper Shuichi Gonda had fouled wing back David Raum but the second goal never came.

Twitter users couldn't contain their joy at the upset and hailed the Asian nation for "pulling off a Saudi Arabia".

"These world leaders in football are just getting their heads scalped by supposed minnows. First it was Argentina with Messi that got whooped by lowly Saudi Arabia. Now 4-time champions just got trashed by Japan. This is a World Cup like no other," tweeted a Twitter user.

Outside of the 0-0 games this has been a great world cup so far



First the Saudi Arabia game and now Japan, you love to see it — Adam (@vestmanFPL) November 23, 2022

The defeat was the third in a row in the opening match of a major championship for Germany after a loss to Mexico at the 2018 World Cup, when they bowed out in the first round as champions, and to France at Euro 2020.

That was some God damn good football playing from Team Japan is what that was! They came back from the second half like beasts; 💪💪 — Yami Fenix (@Yamifenikkusu) November 23, 2022

Germany looked in total command in the Group E clash but, with each missed chance, left the door open for Japan, who showed almost nothing in attack until a series of substitutions injected some energy in the second half.

Doan equalised in the 75th minute before Asano showed lovely control and smashed the winner in from a tight angle - causing an explosion of joy among the Japan bench.

Absolute scenes when the final whistle was blown as Japan win against Germany 🔥pic.twitter.com/9Z7pACBEzy — FCB One Touch (@FCB_OneTouch) November 23, 2022

Takuma Asano remember the name! Scores the winner and Stuns heavy weight Germany.



HISTORY FOR JAPAN 🇯🇵⚽#FIFAWorldCup #Qatar2022#GERJPN pic.twitter.com/tCRL84bQDM — Halfblood (@halfbloodpkb) November 23, 2022

It was a turnaround that looked scarcely believable as Japan struggled to get any foothold for most of the game.