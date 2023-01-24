Jeff Bezos may sell Washington Post to buy football team Washington Commanders: Report

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos may sell The Washington Post to buy Washington Commanders, an American football team, New York Post reported on Monday. The chatter is growing that Amazon's billionaire founder is looking to clear the way for the acquisition of the football team by selling The Washington Post, which he acquired in 2013 for $250 million, according to the report.

However, the problem for Bezos is that Washington Commanders' embattled owner Dan Snyder is still sore over the newspaper's series of exposes alleging a toxic management culture at the football team, the report said.

Some even believe that Snyder suspects Bezos encouraged the tough coverage in 2020 in an attempt to force him to sell his team. A source told New York Post that one logical suitor believes the Washington Post is for sale and plans to bid. The NYP source, however, declined to name the suitor.

"I think Bezos’ people could go to Dan and say as a gesture of goodwill, ‘We are selling the paper',” a source was quoted as telling NYP. "I think that would go a long way with Dan." A spokesperson for Bezos has, however, denied the report saying the newspaper is not up for sale.

Last week, reports emerged that the Commanders had taken first-round bids from prospective acquirers and that Bezos wasn't among them.

So far, Bezos has not issued any statement on the Commanders.

In November last year, he in an interview with CNN said football was his favorite sport and his girlfriend Lauren Sanchez chimed in, "I do like football — I'm just going to throw that out there."

Earlier, it was reported that Bezos and rapper Jay-Z were in talks on a potential joint bid on the Commanders. When asked about it in an interview with CNN, the billionaire said: "Yes, I’ve heard that buzz."