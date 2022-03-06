Joe Biden, in call with Zelenskiy, welcomes Visa, Mastercard decisions on Russia

US President Joe Biden, in a call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, welcomed decisions by Visa and Mastercard to suspend their operations in Russia, the White House said on Saturday.
"President Biden noted his administration is surging security, humanitarian, and economic assistance to Ukraine and is working closely with Congress to secure additional funding," a White House readout of the call added.
