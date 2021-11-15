‘Keep forgetting you’re still alive’: Elon Musk takes potshots at Bernie Sanders, offers to sell more stocks

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk got into a spat with Bernie Sanders, independent senator from US’ Vermont, after the latter demanded that the extremely wealthy should pay their “fair share” of taxes. Musk retorted and said, “I keep forgetting that you’re still alive.” Musk, who has already sold around $7 billion worth of Tesla shares this week, further said, “Want me to sell more stock, Bernie? Just say the word…”

I keep forgetting that you’re still alive — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 14, 2021

Earlier this week, he noted while Elon Musk is some $293 billion richer since the pandemic and around half of Americans don’t earn enough to afford to rent a single apartment and continue to live paycheck to paycheck. He further noted this is “what a rigged economy is all about.”

Nearly half of Americans do not earn enough to afford to rent a one bedroom apartment.

Half our people continue to live paycheck to paycheck.



Meanwhile, Elon Musk is some $293 BILLION richer since the start of the pandemic.



That's what a rigged economy is all about. — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) November 10, 2021

After the spat between Sanders and Musk gained momentum on social media, American Tennis player Martina Navratilova tweeted this is the exact reason she will never buy a Tesla share.

This is why I will not buy a Tesla. When Musk makes it personal, I do too. Not that he cares, but #principles https://t.co/rXIg91JAFv — Martina Navratilova (@Martina) November 14, 2021

The Twitter spat between Musk and Sanders comes amid US’ efforts to hike taxes for the extremely wealthy. US Senate Democrats have put a proposal to tax billionaires’ stocks and other tradable assets to help President Biden’s social spending agenda and close a loophole that allowed them to defer capital gains taxes immediately.

This, however, is not the first time that Musk has talked about offloading his shares in Tesla. Elon Musk had also tweeted that he would sell 10 per cent of his shares if Twitter users approved of it. The 10 per cent shares would amount to ~17 million shares at the time of his tweet. “Much is made lately of unrealized gains being a means of tax avoidance, so I propose selling 10 per cent of my Tesla stock,” he tweeted.

Much is made lately of unrealized gains being a means of tax avoidance, so I propose selling 10% of my Tesla stock.



Do you support this? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 6, 2021

(With Reuters inputs)

Also read: Elon Musk's cryptic post goes viral in China amid conflict with World Food Programme

Also read: Stock sale impact 'closer to tax maximisation', says Elon Musk

Also read: How tweets by Tesla's Elon Musk have moved markets