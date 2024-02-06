King Charles III's cancer treatment: From Prince William to Earl James, understanding the order of succession to the British Throne

King Charles III, despite his ongoing cancer treatment, continues his reign as Britain's monarch and head of state. The King, aged 75, has begun a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties.

He, however, will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual. As per a Palace statement, the King is grateful to his medical team for their quick intervention due to his recent hospital procedure.

"He remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible. His Majesty has chosen to share his diagnosis to prevent speculation and in the hope it may assist public understanding for all those around the world who are affected by cancer," the Palace statement read.

As the King juggles between treatment and managing official paperwork, here's a look at the line of succession for the British throne:

In the line of succession, his eldest son, Prince William, known as the Prince of Wales, is first. He is married to Kate, the Princess of Wales, and their three children follow him in the succession.

The line continues with Prince George of Wales, Princess Charlotte of Wales, and Prince Louis of Wales.

Next in line is Prince Harry, who has stepped back from royal duties but still retains his place in the succession. His children, Archie and Lilibet Mountbatten-Windsor, follow him.

Prince Andrew, Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip's second-eldest son, is next, followed by his daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie.

Beatrice's daughter, Sienna Elizabeth, and Eugenie's sons, August and Ernest Brooksbank, are next in line. The list concludes with Prince Edward, the queen and Philip's youngest child, and his son, James Mountbatten-Windsor, Earl of Wessex.

What are the Other Royal Family members upto?

Meanwhile, Queen Camilla has been undertaking public duties in the recent weeks and this is expected to continue, CNN reported. Other working members of the British Royal Family are continuing their public engagements.

Moreover, Harry, the Duke of Sussex, who spoke to his father after the latter's cancer diagnosis will also be returning to the United Kingdom in the coming days, as per a statement from the office of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. The Duke, who along with his wife Meghan Markle stepped back from royal duties in 2020, will fly from California to see the King.

